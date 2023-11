Lithuania has expressed its readiness to support the energy sector of Ukraine this winter, as it was last winter. Jarek Niewierowicz, Chief Adviser to the President of Lithuania, announced this on Friday at a remote meeting of the working group on energy security of the formula for a peace settlement under the President of Ukraine, writes LRT.

"The events of last winter in Ukraine showed that the energy sector is one of the main targets of russian attacks, as the aggressor seeks to destroy the foundations of the state and break the defensive spirit of the people. To ensure the sustainability of the energy sector and the security of the energy supply, we must join forces and work together. Lithuania will stand with Ukraine this winter," Niewierowicz said.

The publication notes that Lithuania has already provided Ukraine with two high-power autotransformers, 274 transformers and accessories to them, other equipment for maintaining the network, as well as more than 1,000 generators and a mobile thermal boiler.

It is indicated that in the near future it is planned to provide additional assistance.

Niewierowicz also said that Lithuania is also ready to share the best practices of Lithuanian regulators in the field of energy and nuclear energy, as well as the experience of decarbonizing the thermal sector.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Financial Times noted that Ukraine is in a hurry to strengthen the energy infrastructure on the eve of winter, as the aviation of the aggressor state of russia begins to attack the country's power plants, trying to leave Ukrainians in the dark and cold.

Meanwhile, the President of Lithuania explained why the EU is delaying the supply of a million of units of ammunition to Ukraine.