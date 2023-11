UGA predicts increase in grain and oilseeds crop by 10.6% to 81.6 million tons in 2023

The Ukrainian Grain Association (UGA) predicts an increase in grain and oilseed crops by 10.6% to 81.6 million tons in 2023 compared to last year.

This is stated in the UGA message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The UGA updated the estimate of the potential yield of 2023, increasing it by another 1.1 million tons - to 81.6 million tons of grain and oil. Recall that in 2022, the yield according to the UGA reached 73.8 million tons of grain and oil. The constant growth of the forecast of this year's harvest is due to favorable weather conditions and better crop yields. This time the crop is improved by increasing the expected corn and sunflower crop," it said.

According to the report, exports from Ukraine in the new season 2023/2024 marketing year (MY) could potentially amount to almost 50 million tons, while last season, according to the UGA, exports reached 58 million tons.

Wheat crop estimates in 2023 remained at 22 million tons.

At the same time, potential wheat exports in the 2023/2024 MY could amount to about 16 million tons, taking into account the fact that at the beginning of the season, transitional balances amounted to 4.4 million tons.

The estimate of the barley crop in 2023 also remained at 5.8 million tons, and the association expects a potential export in 2023/2024 at 3 million tons.

The UGA also improved the forecast for the corn harvest in the new season by 0.8 million tons to 28.8 million tons (in 2021 - 37.6 million tons, 2022 - 27.3 million tons), while the potential export could be about 23 million tons.

The yield of sunflower in 2023 is expected to be 14.2 million tons (in 2021 - 16.9 million tons, 2022 - 11.1 million tons), and the potential export could be 0.6 million tons.

At the same time, the processing of sunflower oil can reach 13.2 million tons.

The yield of rapeseed in 2023 is estimated at 4.2 million tons, while exports of the 2023/2024 MY are expected at 3.7 million tons.

The association expects soybean crops at 4.8 million tons, and potential exports of the 2023/2024 MY could reach 3.3 million tons.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of November 3, farmers collected 67.1 million tons of grain and oilseeds.