In October, the export of agricultural products increased by 15% month over month to 4.8 million tons.

This follows from a statement by the Ukrainian Agribusiness Club association, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"The increase in export volumes observed in October 2023 was achieved despite the problems with the routes through the Danube River ports - the traditional seasonal shallow water, which prevents the entry of larger vessels and reduces the load on barges. In particular, the increase in exports was partly helped by the addition of another of export channel - the seaports of the Odesa Region, which are currently functioning within the temporary sea corridor. However, the volume of exports through this channel is very far from the pre-war indicators," the message says.

In October, the export of grain crops increased by 20% month over month to 2.5 million tons (wheat - 52%, corn - 45%, barley - 3%); export of oil crops increased by 4% to 914,000 tons (rape - 48%, soybeans - 48% and sunflower seeds - 3%); the export of vegetable oils increased by 6% to 508,700 tons (sunflower oil - 80%, rapeseed oil - 14%, and soybean oil - 6%); export of cake after oil extraction increased by 18% to 491,500 tons (sunflower - 86%, soybean - 14%).

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in August, the export of agricultural products increased by 16% month over month to 4.3 million tons.