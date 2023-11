Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) eliminated more than 800 soldiers of the russian occupation army. The enemy also lost 130 units of unmanned aerial vehicles and drones.

Updated information on russian losses since the start of the full-scale invasion was published by the General Staff of the AFU.

On Thursday, November 2, the Ukrainian military eliminated another 850 soldiers of the russian army. Thus, the total losses of the russian Federation in manpower increased to 303,270 people.

Also, during the past day, the russians lost 127 units of ground equipment, seven drones, and two cruise missiles.

The total amount of destroyed russian equipment is as follows:

tanks — 5,265 (+24);

armored combat vehicles — 9,901 (+24);

artillery systems — 7,328 (+36);

MLRS — 854 (+4);

air defense means — 566;

planes — 322;

helicopters — 324;

operational-tactical level drones — 5,495 (+7);

cruise missiles — 1,551 (+2);

ships — 20;

submarines — 1;

automotive equipment — 9,691 (+33);

special equipment — 1,034 (+2).

The General Staff also published an infographic of russian losses since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on November 2, border guards from the "Steel Border" brigade showed a video of the destruction of the occupiers' mortar in the area of Svatove of Luhansk Region.

The Ukrainian military shot down a russian Su-25 Hrach attack aircraft in the Tavry direction.

Earlier, soldiers of the 72nd mechanized brigade of the AFU shared footage of a failed attack by russians in the area of Vugledar of the Donetsk Region.