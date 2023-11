Russian mass media and military bloggers claim that the headquarters of the Dnipro group of the russian army was hit in the occupied part of the Kherson Region.

This follows from a report by the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

ISW analysts write that the day before, several well-known military bloggers and so-called "military correspondents" reported on the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the headquarters of the Dnipro group last Wednesday, November 1.

Russian sources claim that the headquarters of the occupiers was allegedly located in the settlement of Strilkove in the Kherson Region.

The Ukrainian military allegedly used Storm Shadow cruise missiles and Neptune anti-ship missiles to attack the russian headquarters.

The russians also claim that air defense systems were able to intercept about half of the missiles, and the rest successfully hit the target.

At the same time, they and other sources report that as a result of the Ukrainian attack on the headquarters of the Dnipro group, its new commander - Colonel General Mykhailo Teplynskyi - was not injured.

According to the information of the russian mass media, referred to by ISW, the headquarters of the Dnipro group was located on the territory of the Aura recreation center in the village of Strilkove.

The publication, citing its own sources, claims that as a result of the missile strike, at least two servicemen of the russian federation were killed, and three more were wounded.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on October 17, the AFU launched missile attacks on russian military aircraft at Luhansk and Berdiansk airports (Zaporizhzhia Region).

This was the first operation of the Ukrainian military during which American ATCAMS ballistic missiles were used.

According to the results of the operation, the russian invaders lost at least nine helicopters, airfield equipment, and ammunition storage.

On September 22, the AFU carried out a missile attack on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the russian Federation in occupied Sevastopol.