The Ukrenergo national energy company has first sold access to interstate interconnectors for the export and import of electricity under European rules.

This follows from a statement by the company, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to the report, on November 2, daily joint auctions were held for the sale of access to the capacity of interstate power transmission lines in the Ukraine-Romania and Romania-Ukraine directions.

"Auctions were held on the Ukrenergo platform simultaneously for Romanian and Ukrainian market participants. The day of delivery is November 3. The maximum capacity offered for export was 200 MW, for import - 400 MW. As a result, day and night exports hour, the distributed throughput capacity was 60 MW (100 MW in a separate hour), and for import - from 80 to 170 MW in separate hours," the message says.

It is noted that according to the rules of the auction since the purchased amount of capacity is less than the offered one, the intersection was distributed to market participants free of charge almost at all hours of the day.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Ukraine is moving to European rules for the export and import of electricity.