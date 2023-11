Captured Belarusian tells why he went to war against Ukraine

Citizens of Belarus are fighting on the side of the aggressor country. The border guards managed to capture one such military.

The press service of the State Border Guard Service announced this on Telegram.

"Recently, the Defense Forces of Ukraine captured a citizen of Belarus who signed a contract with the russian army," the report said.

In the video, 33-year-old Maksim Zapeka said that he initially worked as a builder in occupied Mariupol. He admitted that the city center was almost destroyed by the invaders. Then he went to work in russia, where he was offered to sign a contract with the russian army right at work. He agreed for the money.

Maksim Zapeka claims that he was promised that he would deal with household tasks far from the front. Instead, he was thrown into battle almost unprepared.

"As always, the russians do not keep words and quite quickly a gullible Belarusian was captured," the department summed up.

