All urban-type settlements in Ukraine will be liquidated in 3 months

On February 2, 2024, a law will enter into force that updates the classification of population centers in Ukraine, in particular, the status of an "urban-type settlement" for population centers will be liquidated.

This is stated in the text of the published law, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In three months, population centers in Ukraine will have the following statuses:

- city (a population center with mainly compact, multi-storey buildings and a total number of inhabitants of at least 10,000);

- town (a population center with mainly estate development and population of at least 5,000 people);

- village (a population center with estate development and less than 5,000 inhabitants).

The document notes that cities belong to urban population centers, and towns and villages - to rural population centers.

At the same time, a new concept is being introduced - "settlement."

According to the law, a settlement is a compact place of residence of people outside a population center, which does not have a stable composition of the population.

So, country cooperatives or modular towns for internally displaced persons will now be considered settlements.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 31, the Verkhovna Rada liquidated the status of an "urban-type settlement" for population centers.