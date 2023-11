Ukrposhta cuts loss by 15.4% to UAH 594.8 million, ups revenues by 12.7% to UAH 8.4 billion over 9M, 2023

In January-September 2023, compared to the same period last year, the Ukrposhta Joint Stock Company reduced the loss by 15.4%, or by UAH 108 million, to UAH 594.8 million.

This is stated in the message of Ukrposhta, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Ukrposhta's net revenues in the first nine months of 2023 increased by 12.7%, or by UAH 941 million, to UAH 8.36 billion, compared to the same period last year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrposhta ended 2022 with a loss of UAH 1.258 billion against UAH 183.6 million in profit for 2021.

According to the results of 2022, the company's net income decreased by 7.7%, or by UAH 0.858 billion, compared to 2021, to UAH 10.323 billion.

JSC Ukrposhta is the national postal operator of Ukraine.

The founder and shareholder of Ukrposhta is the state represented by the Ministry of Infrastructure.