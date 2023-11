The units of the russian army are preparing to carry out a new wave of attack on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the area of Avdiyivka, Donetsk Region, despite the awareness that they will lead to even greater losses.

This follows from a statement by the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

ISW analysts write that according to one russian military blogger, the occupiers have reduced the number of attacks on Ukrainian positions north and south of Avdiyivka.

This is also confirmed by the reports of the General Staff of the AFU, which in recent days indicated a significantly lower number of russian attacks than in the first days after the start of the offensive near Avdiyivka.

According to a military blogger, in recent days, russian troops have increased the intensity of airstrikes and untargeted artillery fire.

"This intense fire is most likely a preparation of aviation and artillery for combat before another wave of russian offensives," the ISW report says.

Other russian military bloggers also characterized the current actions of the russian army as preparation for further attacks.

The ISW recalled that on October 30, the speaker of the AFU on the Tavria Axis, Colonel Oleksandr Shtupun, announced the preparation of the russians for frontal assaults on the positions of the AFU.

For this purpose, so-called Storm Z units (units formed of russian prisoners) are being trained in the area of Avdiyivka, with which, as a rule, the russians overwhelm the fortifications of the AFU without technical support.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on October 31, the head of the Avdiyivka City Military Administration, Vitalii Barabash, stated that russian troops are preparing for the third wave of the offensive on Avdiyivka.

On October 30, ISW analysts suggested that one of the main targets of the russians could be the Avdiyivka Coke Plant, which is one of the most fortified positions of the AFU on this part of the front.