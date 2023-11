Republicans in US put forward 12 conditions for continued assistance to Ukraine

In the United States, Republican Congressman Mike Garcia demands that President Joe Biden separate Israeli assistance from aid to Ukraine and puts forward 12 conditions, after which it will support continued assistance.

The corresponding statement was published on his website.

Garcia and his party members argue that Israel is a longtime ally of the United States, but Ukraine is not. So, Israel needs help first.

In his opinion, the situation in Israel is more dynamic, the whole region can be drawn into the war, and in Ukraine, there is a "trench warfare."

“Truthfully, the conflicts in Ukraine and Israel are only comparable in that both may have been avoided if your [Biden] administration had adopted a policy of deterrence earlier against Russia and Iran, instead of appeasing our enemies,” the statement said.

Garcia believes that Ukraine should win the war, but he called the situation ‘a never-ending stalemate in Ukraine with no vision for victory’.

Before continuing military aid in the United States, the Republican requires compliance with 12 conditions:

President Biden and President Zelenskyy must provide the U.S. Congress with an actual win strategy. Simply strategy ‘we are with you until we prevail’ or ‘we must win’ are not win strategies. How does Ukraine prevail and how long is this expected to take? These estimates do not need to be exact, but we should understand the end-state goal and exit criteria. What is the estimated price tag associated with the execution of the win strategy? Selective disclosure and incremental asks are unaffordable, unsustainable, and unacceptable. President Biden and Secretary Austin need to clearly update the American people on the status of the war in Ukraine. This includes informing the public on Ukrainian progress to date, outlining causal factors for the current stalemate, and providing a status update on the ‘spring counteroffensive.’ President Biden and Secretary Austin must explain why future U.S. investments are necessary. This includes outlining which weapons are being sent and how those specific weapons will help win the war, not just prolong it. Also, it is important to get an assessment of which weapons have not been sent but could have altered the trajectory of the war before today. President Biden and Secretary Austin must provide Congress with a list of weapons that have not been sent to Ukraine but would be effective in altering the current stalemate. The administration’s current slow-drip policy has only prolonged Ukraine’s suffering, and it is the responsibility of Congress to play a role in deciding what additional capabilities should be offered to Ukraine. President Biden and Secretary Austin must explain what would happen if American investments into Ukraine cease. Do we believe EU and NATO nations would also divest from the efforts? Would Ukraine not be able survive and win? If not, why? What core military exports would be necessary? U.S. Treasury and Commerce need to report to Congress with the level of enforcement and compliance of already approved sanctions against Russia. No one is providing regular and thorough updates to Congress on the existing sanctions. The U.S. and all NATO members should adopt a full-sanction policy against Russia to include ALL oil, grain, and rare earth minerals. These three critical exports are currently not meaningfully impacted by global sanctions, and they represent the bulk of export revenue to Russia. President Biden and Secretary Austin must provide a clear explanation of why the resources being requested are the right ones to win. Do the U.S. and Ukraine have alignment on the mission objectives regarding Crimea? Does the U.S. believe the desire of Ukraine to reclaim Crimea is realistic? A classified venue is sufficient for this discussion. President Biden and President Zelenskyy must continue to provide Congress with a full accounting — to the extent possible - of weapon systems that have been sent and used to date. President Biden must provide a commitment and evidence to the fact that his administration is not jeopardizing the schedule and cost of critical domestic weapon programs or the commitments we have made to Taiwan FMS programs and Israel FMF programs. We cannot cannibalize the capacity for our own capabilities — or our other strategic partnership requirements — to meet commitments to Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, U.S. President Joe Biden categorically disagrees with the proposal of the Republican Party to divide aid to Ukraine and Israel into two different packages. He is ready to veto such a bill.