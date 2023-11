Zaluzhnyi warns of fake messages "on his behalf" on Telegram

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi said that someone sends fake messages allegedly on his behalf on a Telegram channel. He wrote about this on his official channel.

"I have to draw your attention to information hygiene. I received information that someone, using my name, sends personal messages to certain famous people with requests and suggestions of a defamatory and provocative nature," the Commander-in-Chief said.

Zaluzhnyi urged citizens who could receive such posts from the @Zaluzhniy_ua Telegram account not to trust such messages.

The Commander-in-Chief noted that this Telegram channel does not belong to him, as well as "any other accounts under the name "Valerii Zaluzhnyi," etc."

"They are all fake," he remarked.

Zaluzhnyi recalled that the only channel on Telegram on which he informs the society about his work in his post is the “Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine” (verified).

The General also gave links to his official Facebook and X pages.