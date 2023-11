Epicenter to open its first shopping center in spring of 2024

The Epicenter K company, developing a network of construction and home improvement shopping centers, plans to open its first shopping and entertainment center (mall) in the spring of 2024.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the spring of 2024, the Epicenter network of shopping centers plans to open its first shopping center, in which a full-fledged rental gallery and a children's entertainment center will work. It will be located in the suburbs of Kyiv - on 8 Odesa highway, where the New Line hypermarket used to operate. Instead, Epicenter will build a shopping and entertainment center in a completely new format with a total area of ​ ​ 62,000 square meters. It is assumed that 53,000 square meters will be occupied by the shopping formats of the Epicenter network, while 9,000 square meters of space will be leased," the message says.

Within the framework of the project, an underground parking for 1,100 cars will also be built, in which a safe shelter for staff and visitors will be equipped.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September, Epicenter launched a network of charging hubs for Е1 electric vehicles.

The Epicenter K company began its activities with the opening of the first hypermarket in Kyiv on December 6, 2003.

The company is engaged in the development of the Epicenter network of shopping centers and New Line hypermarkets of construction materials.

Also, Epicenter K has a franchise for the development of the Intersport sports goods network.

The final beneficiaries of the company are Halyna Hereha and Oleksandr Hereha.