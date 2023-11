The Ukrposhta Joint Stock Company has lowered tariffs for delivery of parcels from Canada to Ukraine by 20% and from Ukraine to Canada by 10%.

The Director General of Ukrposhta Ihor Smelianskyi announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We open 6,200 Canadian Post offices for our customers and reduce tariffs for delivery of parcels from Canada to Ukraine by 20% and from Ukraine to Canada by 10%. No need to go to Toronto or Ontario (which makes a parcel more expensive). You can send shipments from any Canada Post branch in Ukraine and accordingly from Ukraine to any recipient address throughout Canada... And if a 10% discount on Canada seems insufficient, we also extend the 18% discount on the delivery of small Prime packages up to 2 kg in 2024,” he wrote.

Smelianskyi noted that this type of shipments is the most popular among Ukrainians, since the entire path of such small packages is tracked online, and delivery is carried out as a priority to the recipient.

At the same time, the price starts at USD 7.5 per shipment.

Also, according to Smelianskyi, Ukrposhta will send parcels not to 1 airport as before, but to 3: Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver.

"Thus, the delivery time in Canada itself will be from 1 to 4 days, and "in total" - from 8 to 16 days from any settlement of Ukraine to Canada, for the lion's part of the volumes," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the 1st half of the year Ukrposhta increased the loss by 27% to UAH 653.7 million, increasing the income by 20% to UAH 5.6 billion.

JSC Ukrposhta is the national postal operator of Ukraine.

The founder and shareholder of Ukrposhta is the state represented by the Ministry of Infrastructure.