From now on, foreigners can obtain Ukrainian passport through exam in Ukrainian language and history

On October 24, the law on the introduction of an exam for the acquisition of Ukrainian citizenship entered into force.

This is evidenced by the data on the card of bill No. 7606, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The mailing of the act took place on April 24, but the main provisions came into force six months after publication.

Accordingly, the main provisions came into force on October 24.

According to the law, which entered into force, the following persons can obtain citizenship:

who have outstanding services to Ukraine;

acceptance of who to citizenship of Ukraine is of state interest;

who in the procedure established by the legislation of Ukraine perform military service under the contract in the Armed Forces, the State Special Transport Service or the National Guard.

To obtain Ukrainian citizenship, they are required to pass exams on the foundations of the Constitution of Ukraine, the history of Ukraine and the level of proficiency in the state language.

Persons who have received a temporary residence permit and on its basis a Ukrainian passport must also pass exams within two years from the moment of acceptance to citizenship of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 21, the Verkhovna Rada introduced exams for the acquisition of Ukrainian citizenship.