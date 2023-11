Cabinet changes procedure for conducting exams for level of proficiency in Ukrainian language

The Cabinet of Ministers has changed the procedure for conducting exams for the level of proficiency in Ukrainian language, in particular, added writing on a certain topic. The Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language Taras Kremin announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On October 27, on the Day of Ukrainian Writing and Language, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a resolution "On Amending the Procedure for Conducting Exams for the Level of Proficiency in the State Language," taking into account the recommendations of the Commissioner in terms of returning to the previous structure of the exam, in particular on writing a text on a certain topic," the message says.

The Commissioner welcomes the updated procedure for conducting state language exams and is confident that these changes will significantly improve the ability to fully determine the level of language proficiency of a person-applicant for a civil service position.

The document expanded the range of exam tasks (text writing is added) and increased the optimal duration of exams.

It is assumed that the written part (except for test tasks) will be added to the open type task (writing text on a specific topic). The oral part remains unchanged - a monological statement.

The duration of the exam for persons who are required to speak the state language and apply it in the line of duty is increased from 30 to 60 minutes, and for persons who intend to acquire the citizenship of Ukraine, foreigners and stateless persons who intend to confirm their level of proficiency in the Ukrainian language from 120 to 150 minutes.

Oral and written parts of the exam are conducted using the means of the information and communication system "Exam system for determining the level of proficiency in the state language" in the form of an anonymous online computer exam.

The new rules are being introduced from January 1, 2024.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March 2023, the Verkhovna Rada introduced exams for acquiring Ukrainian citizenship on the foundations of the Constitution of Ukraine, the history of Ukraine and the level of proficiency in the state language.

Since July 16, 2021, applicants for the employment of civil service posts are required to pass the exam for the level of proficiency in the state language.