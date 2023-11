President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposes to the Verkhovna Rada to terminate the Consular Convention between Ukraine and the aggressor country, the russian federation.

The corresponding bill 0231 was registered on the website of the parliament on October 31, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As of November 1, the text of the bill is not available on the website of the Verkhovna Rada.

The Consular Convention is a document that regulates consular relations between states, in particular, it concerns the regulation of the opening of consulates, the appointment and admission of heads of consular institutions, as well as consular functions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October 2022, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba submitted to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a proposal to sever diplomatic relations with Iran due to russia's use of drones against the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine.

Kuleba stated that the crossing of the state border of Ukraine by the military personnel of the Armed Forces of Belarus will lead to the severance of diplomatic relations with this country.

On February 24, 2022, the day of the invasion of the russian federation, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine had severed diplomatic relations with russia.