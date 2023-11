Agricultural enterprises sowed 5.4 million hectares with winter crops, 1,142,000 hectares of them were sown with winter rapeseed, 4,211,000 hectares with winter cereals (3,733,000 hectares with wheat, 403,000 hectares with barley, 76,000 hectares with rye).

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Agricultural producers of all regions of Ukraine have finished sowing winter rapeseed.

Last week, farmers sowed 362,000 hectares of winter cereals.

At the same time, Volyn, Zakarpattia, Zaporizhzhia, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Poltava Region have completed the sowing of winter crops.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, farmers started sowing winter crops at the beginning of September.