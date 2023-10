Danilov comments on Time article on problems with mobilization in Ukraine

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksii Danilov has commented on a recent article in Time, which refers to problems with mobilization in Ukraine.

Danilov made the corresponding statement in a comment to Ukrainian Pravda.

According to him, the number of people in the country's security and defense sector does not decrease in Ukraine.

When asked if problems with mobilizing people were possible, Danilov answered the following:

"This is a question that can arise over time. How big they will be, how they can affect certain things, we will look then," he said.

On Monday, October 30, Time published a story in which it spoke about President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the challenges facing Ukraine during the war.

The article says that after Zelenskyy’s decision to dismiss all regional military commissars, mobilization in the country was allegedly almost completely stopped.

The publication also said that older men who already have a number of health problems are increasingly being drafted into the army.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in early October, the Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology, Mykhailo Fedorov, said that the electronic register of conscripts is already 90% full and will soon begin full work.

We also wrote that territorial recruitment and social support centers do not hide the fact that as part of the general mobilization, a large part of the male population of the country will be in the war.