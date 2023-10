Enemy preparing for 3rd wave of offensive on Avdiivka, and it may be more powerful than previous ones - Barab

The russian occupiers are preparing for a new wave of attacks on Avdiivka in the Donetsk Region - they are regrouping and pulling up equipment and personnel. This third wave is likely to be more powerful than the previous ones.

The head of the Avdiivka City Military Administration Vitalii Barabash announced this on the air of the telethon.

So, according to him, the situation around Avdiivka has not radically changed.

"As it was hot in our direction, so it remains. We are waiting for another, already third, wave from the beginning of this exacerbation on October 10. The enemy makes certain regroups, pulls up equipment, personal. We hear and see this," he said.

Barabash said that the local population, which is now in temporarily uncontrolled territory near Avdiivka, provides such information.

"Very hot indeed. We understand that the third wave, if it starts, will probably be even more powerful than the previous two. For the enemy clearly draws conclusions from its mistakes. Plus, there is a cold snap - we understand that weather conditions will only complicate the evacuation and indeed the logistics of the city," he said.

The mayor of Avdiivka added that the enemy just erases the city. In particular, over the past day, more than 40 cases of massive shelling occurred on the territory of the community, 8 air bomb strikes, which killed 2 civilians in the central part of the city - men born in 1967 and 1976.

"Unfortunately, things like this don't really encourage people to evacuate - very reluctantly they leave. Today we managed to take out 3 people. Thus, as of the evening, 1,586 local residents remain in the community," said Barabash.

He added that there were no children left in Avdiivka, they managed to take them out.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) in a report said that the russian occupiers in the attacks near Avdiivka use the Storm-Z infantry units, which lose 40 to 70 percent of their personnel in a matter of days.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that as of October 29, since the beginning of the enemy's offensive on Avdiivka, the losses of the army of the aggressor country of russia in the Donetsk Region amounted to 6,500 military.