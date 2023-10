The invaders have reduced the number of attacks on Ukraine with the use of sea-based Kalibr missiles and air-based Kh-101 and carry out point attacks with ballistics. The spokeswoman for the Defense Forces of the South of Ukraine Natalia Humeniuk announced this on the air of the telethon.

"Recently, they have not used air-launched missiles like Kh-101. This means that the production of missiles continues, so there is a certain accumulation," she said.

Humeniuk noted that recently the occupiers also do not use sea-launched missiles of the Kalibr type. Thus, the enemy still has supplies.

The spokeswoman also noted that the invaders are concentrating on point missile attacks, in particular with the use of ballistics. According to her, this suggests that the russians are currently trying to keep the Ukrainian population on their toes for further massive missile attacks.

So, she considers it quite likely that the invaders will strike at the energy sector with the onset of cold weather.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, russian troops fired two Shahed drones in Ukraine and a Kh-59 guided aircraft missile on the night of October 31, the air defense forces destroyed both drones.

In the Khmelnytskyi and Poltava Regions there were explosions at night. Air defense worked.

Meanwhile, on the night of October 30, the russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 12 Shahed-type attack UAVs and two Kh-59 guided aircraft missiles. Air defense forces shot down all 14 enemy targets.