Russia already lost more than 300,000 soldiers in war. AFU destroy 870 occupiers, 21 tanks and 25 artillery s

he losses of the russian aggressor country in the war in Ukraine on Tuesday, October 31, amounted to 870 invaders, the total number of losses of the russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 300,810 of the military. In addition, the Armed Forces destroyed 10 MLRS and 25 artillery systems.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 02/24/22 to 10/31/23 were approximately:

personnel ‒ about 300,810 (+ 870) persons eliminated,

tanks ‒ 5,211 (+ 21) units,

armored fighting vehicles - 9,804 (+ 29) units,

artillery systems - 7,227 (+ 25) units,

MLRS - 844 (+ 10) units,

air defense equipment - 562 (+ 3) units,

aircraft - 321 units,

helicopters - 324 units,

operational-tactical level UAVs - 5,440 (+ 21),

cruise missiles - 1,546 (+ 2) units,

ships/boats - 20 units,

submarines - 1 unit,

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 9,590 (+ 35) units,

special equipment - 1,016 (+ 2).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 29, Ukrainian border guards shot down a russian attack aircraft Su-25 Grach on the front line in the area of ​ ​ Avdiivka, Donetsk Region.

Earlier, the British Ministry of Defence reported in its intelligence review that near Avdiivka, the russian army suffered the largest losses since the beginning of the year.