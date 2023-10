At the beginning of October, the political leadership of Ukraine demanded to carry out an operation to liberate Horlivka, Donetsk Region, occupied since 2014, but the military replied that they did not have the resources for it. This is stated in the Time editorial about President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

One of Zelenskyy's close aides said: "We are not moving forward." According to him, some frontline commanders began to refuse to carry out offensive orders, even if they came directly from the Office of the President.

"They just want to sit in the trenches and hold the defense. But that's not the way to win the war," he said.

A high-ranking officer in a conversation with a journalist said that some commanders have practically no choice and cannot but obey orders from above.

According to him, at the beginning of October, the political leadership in Kyiv demanded an operation to "return" the city of Horlivka - a strategic outpost in the east of Ukraine, which the russians have been holding and fiercely defending for almost ten years. In response, the question sounded: with what?

"They have neither men nor weapons. Where are the weapons? Where are the artillery? Where are the recruits?" emphasized the officer.

In some branches of the military, the shortage of personnel has become even more acute than the shortage of weapons and ammunition.

One of Zelenskyy's close aides told me that even if the U.S. and its allies give Ukraine all the promised weapons, "we don't have the people to use them."

