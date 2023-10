On the night of October 30, in the occupied Crimea, the Ukrainian military struck russian strategic-level systems, which "are of great importance for the overall construction of air defense and have high cost." Dmytro Pletenchuk, the spokesman for the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, stated this on the Svoboda Live broadcast.

"At the moment, only the information regarding the very fact of damage to the systems and the fact that these are strategic-level systems are confirmed. That is, we can conclude from this that these are not some field systems for covering a close radius of action or even a medium one. As for strategic systems, the language it can be about those that have a long range and, accordingly, have great importance for the overall construction of air defense and high cost," he said.

Regarding the explosion in the occupied Sevastopol, Pletenchuk noted that the information needs confirmation.

"Regarding the damage to air defense objects - regardless of the type of systems and associated losses - it should be noted that such strikes are not inflicted on some individual insignificant objects, such as Pantsir-S. Therefore, we can be talking about systems that have a larger radius actions are more important. All this is a set of measures designed to continue the liberation of the occupied Crimea from the russians," added the spokesman of the Navy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the partisan movement previously informed that in the temporarily occupied Crimea, the russian invaders are strengthening the protection of trains due to constant sabotage.

In addition, at the beginning of the month it was reported that the russian occupiers are strengthening the defense of the temporarily occupied Crimea. In particular, the enemy is transferring air defense equipment to Simferopol, as well as equipping new defense structures.