Putin does not condemn demonstration of hatred against Jews in Dagestan, and that is very telling – White Hous

The representative of the White House, John Kirby, called the fact that the russian dictator Vladimir Putin did not condemn the anti-Jewish riots at the airport of Makhachkala, Dagestan, telling, according to Voice of America.

John Kirby called the anti-Semitic actions in Makhachkala, where a crowd of protesters against Israel's actions broke into the airport to identify Israelis there, a "demonstration of hatred, bigotry and intimidation."

"You all saw what happened yesterday in Dagestan, russia. It is what can only be described as a horrific display of hatred, bigotry, and intimidation. Some people compare it to the pogroms of the late 19th and early 20th centuries, and I think, which is probably an apt description given the video we saw there," said John Kirby.

Kirby finds it telling that the russian president did not condemn the violence in Makhachkala.

"The local, provincial officials, of course, were quite quick to condemn this mob, and I heard within the last hour that Mr. Putin had decided to have some meeting with security officials. But beyond that, we've heard nothing from the Kremlin: no condemnation, no calls for an end to hatred, discrimination, and bigotry against Jews, nothing. And I think that's very telling," said John Kirby.

Commenting on Putin's statements that Western countries and Ukraine are behind the events in Dagestan, Kirby said that this is "classic rhetoric" of the master of the Kremlin.

"Well, isn't that cute? That's classic russian rhetoric, isn't it? When something goes wrong in your country, blame somebody else, blame it on outside influences. The West has nothing to do with it. It's just hatred, bigotry, and intimidation, plain and simple, and a good leader, a decent leader, would call it what it is, as President Biden called it here in this country, instead of blaming the West," Kirby said.

It will be recalled that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the anti-Semitic actions that are taking place today in a number of regions of russia are a consequence of the widespread culture of hatred towards other peoples in the country.