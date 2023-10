Almost 2,000 residents of the Luhansk Region are considered missing, and 87 people are still in captivity.

This was announced on Monday, October 30, by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Artem Lysohor, in an interview for Suspilne.

"Today, almost two thousand citizens in the Luhansk region are considered missing. These are both military and civilians," he noted.

Lysohor also reported that four people were freed from russian captivity.

He emphasized that the figures regarding prisoners and missing persons are conditional, and there may be more such people.

Lysohor noted that the authorities are constantly working to return Ukrainians to the controlled territory, but it is difficult to cooperate with the russians. In addition, they do not allow locals to leave the occupied territories.

"In the process of returning people, the authorities cooperate with the human rights commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Dmytro Lubinets, the Red Cross, and other organizations that can help. However, the russians do not want to hold negotiations regarding the return of civilians," the head of the region said.

"The special services of the russian Federation constantly prevent the attempts of our citizens to escape from the occupation," added Lysohor.