Russians try to attack AFU on 6 axes. They did not succeed, - General Staff

During the past day, October 30, a total of 36 combat clashes took place at the front. In total, the enemy carried out seven missile and 90 airstrikes and carried out 82 attacks using MLRSes on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Troops Group on the Kupiyansk Axis, the enemy conducted an unsuccessful assault in the area of the Synkivka settlement of the Kharkiv Region, where our defenders repelled two enemy attacks.

The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions on the Lyman Axis.

On Bakhmut Axis, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to restore the lost position in the area of Klishchiyivka, where our defenders repelled three attacks. The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue assault operations south of Bakhmut, Donetsk Region.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group on the Avdiyivka Axis, the occupiers do not stop trying to surround Avdiyivka. The offensive actions of the enemy were unsuccessful in the areas of Avdiyivka, Tonenke, and Pervomaiske settlements of the Donetsk Region, where the Defense Forces repelled more than five enemy attacks.

On the Mariyinka Axis, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults in the areas of Mariyinka and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk Region. Here, Ukrainian soldiers repelled more than 15 attacks by invaders.

On the Shakhtarsk and Zaporizhzhia Axes, our defenders repelled an enemy attack in the Staromayorske District of the Donetsk Region.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation on the Melitopol Axis.

During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces made 19 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, and another one - on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile complex. Also, the air defense of Ukraine destroyed 12 attack UAVs, two guided air missiles, and six reconnaissance UAVs.

The units of the missile forces hit the anti-aircraft defense, five areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, nine artillery means, and six other important enemy targets.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on October 29, Ukrainian border guards shot down a Russian Su-25 Hrach attack aircraft in the area of the front in the area Avdiyivka in the Donetsk Region.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain reported in its intelligence review that near Avdiyivka, the russian army suffered the largest losses since the beginning of the year.