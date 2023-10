F-16 planes for Ukraine will arrive at training center in Romania in 2 weeks

The F-16 planes that the Netherlands promised to send to strengthen the air defense of Ukraine will arrive at the training center in Romania in two weeks, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said after a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I informed President Zelenskyy that the F-16 aircraft, with which the Netherlands promised to strengthen Ukrainian air defense, will arrive at the training center in Romania in two weeks. This means that in the near future, training courses for Ukrainian pilots may begin," Rutte said on the social network X.

He said that during the conversation they also discussed the process of creating an alternative corridor for exporting grain through the Black Sea - the Netherlands will provide Ukraine with patrol boats to ensure its safety.

Mark Rutte also stressed that the Netherlands will continue to support Ukraine in countering russian aggression, and the situation in Gaza will not divert attention from Ukraine.

"The existential need to counter russian aggression is still our priority for both Ukraine and the security of Europe as a whole," he added.

Recall, the day before, the U.S. ambassador confirmed the start of training for Ukrainian pilots at F-16 in Arizona.