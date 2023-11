China's newly released regulations to protect minors in cyberspace focus on prominent issues, specify healthy online content, ramp up judicial protection for the interests of minors, and rally societal efforts to achieve goals, relevant authorities said at a press conference. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

Earlier this month, China's State Council released the new regulations to protect minors in cyberspace, which will come into effect on Jan. 1, 2024. The document specifies efforts to regulate online content, protect personal information and prevent internet addiction among minors.

At the end of June, China's internet user base stood at 1.08 billion people, with minors accounting for over 191 million of that number.

"While minors benefit from the convenience provided by the internet, they also face risks such as exposure to illegal and harmful content, internet addiction and cyberbullying", – said Wang Song, deputy director of the Cyberspace Administration of China.

"To address these issues, the document includes an entire chapter dedicated to regulating online content, specifying the types of online information that are conducive to the sound development of minors", – Wang noted.

Xian Jie, an official of the Supreme People's Procuratorate, said that on the basis of the regulations, procuratorial authorities will enhance procuratorial and judicial protection and foster a clean and safe cyberspace environment for minors.

To rally society-wide efforts, the regulations also specify the responsibilities of relevant government departments, schools, families, industry organizations and news media outlets.

"In accordance with the regulations, the Ministry of Education (MOE) will enhance education on digital literacy for minors, and incorporate education in this regard with courses such as information and technology", – according to MOE official You Sen.