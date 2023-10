Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, denied that military summons will appear in Diia in the near future.

He stated this in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.

"There will be no military summons in Diia. It seems to me that while I am working as a minister, everything we talk about - we then keep our words. Therefore, I can tell you with confidence that there will be no summons in Diia," he said.

According to him, the Oberih register appeared even before the full-scale invasion and then filled up for a long time. And information about conscripts was in the military commissariats even earlier, but in the form of folders. The Ministry of Digital Transformation began to digitize these folders and enter the data into the system so that this information is online. This should make it easier to find this information. This would make it easier to predict further actions for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Currently, 90% of such information has been completed.

"Now everything will be built in such a way that when a person comes to the military commissariat, the information is immediately in this system. Basically, this is the automation of the work of the military commissariat, which removes these queues, windows, etc. This is about service in the military commissariat itself," Fedorov said.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation believes that the new register opens up the possibility of displaying documents needed by conscripts.

It will be recalled that Fedorov announced "smart mobilization", which will allow citizens to independently choose the specialization for which they wish to mobilize.