WIG-Ukraine ups after 1-week decline, up 0.2% to 241.37 on October 20-27

In the period of October 20-27, the national WIG-Ukraine index at the Warsaw Stock Exchange increased by 0.2% or 0.38 point to 241.37 points, having risen after a one-week decline.

This is evidenced by the data on the website of the exchange, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the beginning of this period, the index was 240.99 points, at the end - 241.37 points.

The shares of IMC showed the largest increase (+3.2%), KSG Agro - the largest decline (-2.9%).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the period of October 13-20, the national WIG-Ukraine index at the Warsaw Stock Exchange decreased by 4.9% or 12.34 points to 240.99 points, having fallen after a one-week increase.