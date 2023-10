The police of the Lviv Region opened a criminal case on the fact of the intentional light beating of the Member of Parliament, Mykola Tyshchenko.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by the spokeswoman of the Police of the Lviv Region, Svitlana Dobrovolska.

"We were approached with a statement, we started an investigation under Article 125 of the Criminal Code," the spokeswoman said.

According to her, Tyshchenko made the application personally.

Today, the police are establishing the circumstances of the incident.

Light bodily harm is punishable by a fine of up to UAH 850 or community service for a period of up to 200 hours, or corrective work for a period of up to one year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, there was an attack on MP Mykola Tyshchenko (expelled from the Servant of the People faction in January) in the Lviv Region.

Tyshchenko himself said that he was allegedly approached by employees and patients of the boarding house with a request to "protect them from raider capture, threats to their lives and eviction to the street." Allegedly unknown armed men illegally seized two hectares of communal land in Briukhovychi in the suburbs of Lviv.

Earlier in the meeting hall of the Verkhovna Rada, there was a scuffle between Oleksii Honcharenko (European Solidarity faction) and Mykola Tyshchenko (expelled from the Servant of the People faction in January). As a result of the verbal altercation, Honcharenko's pants were torn.