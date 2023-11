China’s central bank, the People's Bank of China, will issue a set of commemorative coins featuring giant pandas. All 14 coins of the 2024 edition will be legal tender in the country, the bank said on its website. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The front side of each coin will feature the Hall of Prayer for Good Harvests, the main structure of the Temple of Heaven in Beijing, along with the country's official name and the year of issurance.

Each coin will feature engravings of a female panda and her cub on the reverse side, which will also be inscribed with the denomination and weight of the coin, as well as the purity of the kind of precious metal used in the coin.

One of the refined gold coins, with a diameter of 90 mm, contains 1,000 grams of 99.9 percent pure gold and has a denomination of 10,000 yuan ($1,369). No more than 1,000 of this gold coin will be issued.

Other gold coins range in denominations between 10 yuan to 2,000 yuan.

One of the refined silver coins, with a diameter of 100 mm, contains 1,000 grams of 99.9 percent pure silver and bears a denomination of 300 yuan. Up to 10,000 of the 1,000-gram silver coin will be issued.

One of the refined platinum coins, with a diameter of 32 mm, contains 30 grams of 99.9 percent pure platinum and bears a denomination of 1,000 yuan. Five thousand pieces of this coin will be issued.