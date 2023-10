Russian occupation forces are preparing to storm the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) at the Avdiyivka Coke Chemical Plant. For this purpose, they transfer forces from other axes and try to expand the captured territories.

This follows from a statement by the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

ISW analysts write, referring to russian "military bloggers," that the day before, the command of the occupiers transferred units of the 2nd Army Corps and the 41st Combined Arms Army to the Avdiyivka Axis.

With them, the occupiers intend to strengthen the 1st Army Corps and the 8th Combined Arms Army, whose units are conducting an offensive on the Avdiyivka Axis.

ISW believes that the russians have now concentrated significant forces in the area of Avdiyivka.

The report cites the words of the speaker of the Defense Forces of the Tavriiskyi Axis, Colonel Oleksandr Shtupun, who said the day before that in the area of Avdiyivka, the group of russian troops numbered about 40,000 people.

And according to Ukrainian military observer Kostiantyn Mashovets, whose data was also used in the ISW report, the russians have three motorized rifle regiments, seven motorized rifle battalions, and two BARS units in reserve on the Avdiyivka Axis.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on October 30, the head of the Avdiyivka Military Academy, Vitalii Barabash, said that with the current intensity of shelling, Avdiyivka will be destroyed within 2-3 weeks.

Since the beginning of the large-scale offensive near Avdiyivka, the occupiers lost much more equipment than during the attempts to storm the positions near Vuhledar.