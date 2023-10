The pogrom at the Dagestan Airport of Makhachkala, which occurred on Sunday evening, is the result of inciting hatred by russian propaganda.

This was stated by the Director at NATO Strategic Communications Center of Excellence, Janis Sarts, in the Latvian television program Morning Panorama, reports the European Pravda online media outlet with reference to Delfi.

Sarts believes that clashes are one of the manifestations of the radicalization of russian society.

"The russian media incites hatred against Ukrainians, the West, and now Israel. Tensions are rising in russia, and Dagestan is one of the places where many of those who died in Ukraine are from," said Sarts, adding that the events in Makhachkala did not cause much surprise.

In his opinion, what happened was a reaction of people to a specific situation.

"Such manifestations are not beneficial to the Kremlin, and there will be attempts to suppress them," the expert said, adding that this would be done "in the only way they know - by force."

As earlier reported, on the evening of Sunday, October 29, an angry crowd of Dagestanis broke into the Makhachkala airport. They were "looking for Jews" who were supposed to arrive on a flight from Israel. More than 20 people were injured. The Israeli Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem called on the russian authorities to protect Israelis and Jews in its jurisdiction.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the anti-Semitic actions that are taking place today in a number of regions of russia are the result of the widespread culture of hatred towards other peoples in the country.

The United States condemned the brutal pogrom at the Makhachkala airport and called on the russian authorities to protect the Jewish community in russia.