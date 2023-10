In a joint statement on Sunday, October 29, the ministers of trade of the G7 countries, which unites industrialized democracies, condemned the russian attacks on the grain infrastructure of Ukraine and called for fair competition from the aggressor country russia and China.

Such a statement was adopted by the ministers following a meeting in the city of Osaka in Japan, which this year presides over the G7, writes the European Pravda online media outlet with reference to AFP.

Thus, G7 trade ministers, in a joint statement, "expressed regret and condemned russia's destruction of Ukraine's grain export infrastructure" after Moscow withdrew from the Black Sea Grain Agreement in July.

After withdrawing from an agreement that allowed Kyiv to export its grain, which is crucial to global food security, russia began systematically shelling Ukraine's grain and port infrastructure.

The G7 ministers also called for the "immediate elimination of all measures that unduly restrict trade," including imports of Japanese food.

China and russia recently suspended imports of Japanese seafood because Tokyo dumped water from the Fukushima-1 power plant in northeastern Japan, which was destroyed by the 2011 tsunami.

Discussions at the two-day G7 summit also focused on China's "economic coercion" and anti-competitive practices and the need to reduce dependence on Chinese and russian imports.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Nataliya Humeniuk, the spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces, said that the russian military had intensified tactical aviation operations over the Black Sea in the area of the new grain corridor.

Humeniuk emphasized that Ukraine continues to take care of the security of the humanitarian corridor, and russia's actions indicate attempts to discredit the Defense Forces of Ukraine, as well as obstruct the movement of ships.