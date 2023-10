According to the Center of National Resistance, the occupiers failed in their plan to mobilize on the temporarily captured Crimean peninsula.

"Inhabitants of Crimea are leaving the peninsula, fleeing from mobilization. The military commissars have already informed the top that the plan for the forced recruitment of local residents into the occupying forces will not be carried out," reports the Center of National Resistance.

In opposition, they add that in connection with this in Moscow, they plan to change the leadership of the Military Committees to russian proponents and "cleanse the ranks" because local workers are suspected of sabotage.