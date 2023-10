The Israel Defense Forces entered the Gaza Strip overnight into October 28 and engaged in a battle with Hamas terrorists. In addition to infantry, the Israelis use tanks. Fierce fighting is currently ongoing near Beit Hanoun in the northern part of the sector.

This was reported by the New York Times, citing the words of Israeli Major General Nir Dinar. He confirmed the presence of IDF tanks and soldiers in the enclave. But he denied that this was the beginning of a ground operation.

"Our troops and tanks are in the Gaza Strip - they are shooting and operating. But our troops and tanks were in Gaza yesterday," Nir Dinar said.

Hamas also commented on the situation, noting that the militants have now begun to resist the ground invasion of the IDF. Intense fighting is underway.

Meanwhile, as the Russian-language Channel 9 of Israel's television informs, not a single case of shelling of the territory of the Jewish state from the Palestinian enclave was recorded last night.

IDF units are making arrests in Arab settlements throughout Judea and Samaria. More than ten Hamas militants have been arrested in the past few hours.