The president of the terrorist country, russian federation, Vladimir Putin, has ordered to continue increasing the number of the russian army, which, according to his own decree, has already exceeded 2 million people since 2023.

Next year, it is planned to create another army corps, seven divisions, 19 brigades, 49 regiments, and one flotilla in the armed forces of the russian federation, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the russian federation Dmytro Medvedev said at a meeting on staffing the army with contractors.

According to him, the decision was made by the "commander-in-chief," and its purpose is "effective protection of the independence and security of the state."

"The situation in the world and around russia remains tense, well, let's put it this way carefully, it concerns both the zone of special military operations and neighboring countries, where the NATO bloc is constantly increasing its military potential," Medvedev said, adding that "coordinating work on recruitment new soldiers are assigned to him personally."

According to the words of the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the russian federation, in general, the Kremlin authorities expect to attract up to 100,000 people to the army - this is the size of the average army corps, which, as a rule, includes several divisions (4,000-22,000 people), which, in turn, consist of several regiments (500-2,500 people).

In August 2022, a little more than a month before the start of mobilization, Putin signed a decree to increase the number of military personnel in russia by almost 150,000 to 1.15 million and instructed to increase the total staff strength of the russian armed forces to 2.04 million.