On the morning of October 28, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) updated data on russia's losses in the war against our country. The day before, soldiers of the Defense Forces eliminated 740 occupiers, bringing the irreversible losses of the enemy to 298,420 people. The defenders also destroyed 88 units of enemy equipment.

Updated statistics are published on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the AFU.

Thus, the day before, the Defense Forces destroyed 22 russian tanks; together with them, the number of tanks lost by the enemy reached 5,167 units. In addition, the defenders eliminated 23 armored combat vehicles (in total, russia has already lost 9,749 of them), 18 artillery systems (7,180), two air defense vehicles (total of 558), nine operational-tactical UAVs (5,399) and three winged rockets (1,541). 11 units of automotive equipment (9,524 in total) were also turned into scrap metal.

The number of surface-to-air missiles lost by russia remained unchanged - 834, aircraft - 320, helicopters - 324, ships/boats - 20, special equipment - 1011. Also, as before, the russian federation has lost only one submarine so far.