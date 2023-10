Air defense forces on Friday shot down 3 enemy Kh-59 air missiles and 2 Lancet strike drones in the southern regions of Ukraine.

The South air command announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that as a result of combat work by forces and means of air defense, the following were destroyed:

- in the Mykolaiv Region - 3 Kh-59 guided aircraft missiles;

- in the Kherson Region - 2 Lancet strike drones.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Friday, October 27, the invaders launched 6 Shahed attack drones and 1 Iskander-M missile on the territory of Ukraine, the Ukrainian military destroyed 5 Shaheds.

The losses of the aggressor country of russia in the war in Ukraine as of Friday morning, October 27, amount to 560 invaders; the total number of losses of the russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 297,680 of the military. In addition, the Armed Forces destroyed 7 artillery systems, 11 AFVs and 4 tanks.

Meanwhile, the army of the aggressor country of the russian federation suffered heavy losses of equipment around Avdiivka. Probably, this will undermine the offensive potential of the russian federation in the long term.