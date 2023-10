NHSU head Husak informed of suspicion of official negligence with losses of more than UAH 2 million

The head of the National Health Service (NHSU) Natalia Husak was informed of suspicion of official negligence with losses of more than UAH 2 million.

This is stated in the message of the Prosecutor General’s Office, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the investigation, in April 2022, by order of the National Health Service, one of the specialized state enterprises carried out work on the administration of the central database of the electronic health system.

"Based on the results of these works, the state-owned enterprise has drawn up an act of acceptance of services, which includes all works according to the contract and information about a certain amount of work that was not actually performed. The head of the NHSU did not properly check the actually completed work and did not take measures to reduce the total amount of the contract. As a result, budget funds in the amount of more than UAH 2 million were unnecessarily spent to pay for services that were not provided," the report said.

According to the report, during searches at the place of residence and work, law enforcement officers discovered and seized documents and other physical evidence.

Currently, the issue of choosing a preventive measure to the suspect is being decided.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed two deputy heads of the NHSU.