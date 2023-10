The State Audit Service says that it supports the return of profits to the price of enterprises of the military industrial complex, the corresponding proposals were sent to the Ministry of Defense.

This follows from a statement of the State Audit Service, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The State Audit Service, as one of the executors of the instructions of the Cabinet of Ministers, prepared its proposals for resolving the situation in the field of procurement in the defense sector. The service is also ready to further join the development of a draft government decision or an appropriate bill. The developed proposals were sent for consideration to the Ministry of Defense. In particular, in order to maintain the state's defense capability during the period of martial law in Ukraine, the State Audit Service supports and considers it advisable to return the terms of price calculation taking into account profits, as it was before February 24, 2022," the statement said.

Also, the State Audit Service, in view of martial law, proposes to provide for the direction of the above-mentioned profits precisely for the development of the military industrial complex: innovation, modernization, modification, completion, reconstruction, etc.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October, the state Kyiv design bureau Luch repeatedly appealed to the government and the country's top political leadership through the actions and conclusions of the State Audit Service of Ukraine.