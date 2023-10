The only survivor from his unit. Border guards capture native of moscow

Ukrainian border guards have captured a native resident of moscow and a contract soldier of the russian army.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Interior Affairs of Ukraine.

So, the soldiers of the Steel Border of the Offensive Guard captured a contract soldier of the russian army on the Svatove axis.

"The prisoner comes from moscow. He came to the war for the sake of RUB 200,000, and remained the only survivor of the unit," the Ministry of Interior Affairs notes.

Recall that in early October it was reported that russians on the Tavria axis began to surrender more often. This is mainly due to hostilities. However, some of the occupiers use the I Want to Live project .

Besides, Alexey Tretyakov, the former mayor of the russian city of Tchaikovsky, was captured by the Ukrainian Defense Forces. His regiment was sent to Klishchiivka, Donetsk Region. There he was taken prisoner.

He said that he was elected mayor of Tchaikovsky in 2014, he stayed in office for five years - until 2019. Also on his track record is a chair in the city Duma.

Meanwhile, more than 200 russian military have sided with Ukraine.