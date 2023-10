New speaker of US House of Representatives for consideration of aid to Ukraine and Israel separately

The US House of Representatives needs to consider new military aid to Ukraine and Israel separately.

This was stated by the newly appointed speaker of the House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, quoted by the Bloomberg agency.

"Our consensus among House Republicans is that we have to divide these issues," Johnson said in an interview with Fox News.

According to Johnson, he conveyed this message to White House officials after meeting with Joe Biden on Thursday, October 26.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the US House of Representatives, after several weeks of attempts, on Wednesday, October 25, elected a new speaker - a representative of the Republican majority and a supporter of former President Donald Trump, Mike Johnson. He is known for his support of former US President Donald Trump, who endorsed his candidacy. He led the legal defense of Trump during his impeachment in the House of Representatives and asked the US Supreme Court to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

In particular, the politician voted only for the provision of Lend-Lease to Ukraine and consistently supported initiatives to reduce aid to Kyiv.

US media previously reported that Joe Biden had submitted a funding request to Congress that would include USD 60 billion for Ukraine, along with other aid aimed at Israel, totaling USD 100 billion, hoping that a package deal would help approve the entire amount.