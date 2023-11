A main tower of the Huajiang grand canyon bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province. Photo by Xinhua/Tao Liang.

A main tower of the Huajiang grand canyon bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province. Photo by Xinhua/Tao Liang.

The last main tower of the Huajiang grand canyon bridge was completed on Tuesday in southwest China's Guizhou Province, marking a major milestone in the building of the world's highest bridge. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

With a designed height of 625 meters between the bridge deck and the Beipanjiang River below, the Huajiang grand canyon bridge is set to be the highest in the world after it is completed in 2025.

A view of the Huajiang grand canyon bridge under construction in southwest China's Guizhou Province. Photo by Xinhua/Tao Liang.

The 2,890-meter-long bridge is located in Bouyei-Miao Autonomous County of Guanling and is part of an expressway linking the Liuzhi special district of Liupanshui City and Anlong County of Bouyei-Miao Autonomous Prefecture of Qianxinan, Guizhou Province.

Wang Chaoguo, a project manager, said it took more than 670 days to progress from the construction of the pile foundation to the capping of the main towers, and the team will continue working on the bridge's superstructure.

Builders work on a main tower of the Huajiang grand canyon bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province. Photo by Xinhua/Tao Liang.

Situated among rolling mountains and gorges, Guizhou is home to nearly half of the world's 100 highest bridges.