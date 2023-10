The Kyiv City Council on Thursday allocated UAH 1.5 billion from the capital budget for the needs of the security and defense forces.

The mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko announced this following an extraordinary meeting of the City Council.

"Today, at its extraordinary meeting, the City Council allocated almost UAH 1.5 billion of additional funds to those who protect Ukraine. Of these: UAH 980 million to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UAH 100 million to the National Guard of Ukraine. These are funds that we will direct by direct subvention from the budget of the capital. As well as last year, we allocate money and pay material assistance to the fighters of the Kyiv territorial community volunteer formations, who carry out combat orders. This is UAH 100 million," he said.

In addition, UAH 300 million was allocated to finance the city target program Defender of Kyiv.

Also, as part of the redistribution of expenses of the Defender of Kyiv program, the capital provides UAH 4 million for medical equipment for the main military clinical hospital of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Klitschko recalled that this year the capital has already provided more than UAH 6.2 billion for defenders.

Of these, UAH 1.2 billion was allocated additionally at an extraordinary meeting on October 3.

The capital also attracts from partners and transfers to the fighters the help for which they apply.

This, in particular, includes drones, radio stations, first aid kits, body armor, cars, etc.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kyiv decided to transfer 2,650 tons of fuel and lubricants to the defense and security forces of Ukraine.