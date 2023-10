Photos of the engines of allegedly shot down ATACMS do not prove that the troops of the aggressor state were able to intercept the missiles. Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat announced this on the air of the telethon on Thursday, October 26.

Ihnat explained that the publication of photos of engines from ATACMS missiles, as the russians did, is not proof of the shooting down of the missiles, since evidence is needed.

"We must have evidence. If they took a picture of the engine from ATACMS that was found after the strike, it does not mean that they shot it down. But ballistics can be shot down. We see Patriot working. The russians say they are doing this, but we need evidence," the Air Force spokesman said.

Recall, on October 25, the russian ministry of defense reported on the alleged downing of ATACMS missiles, without any details or footage for evidence. Subsequently, the russian occupiers published photos of fragments of missiles and said that they "shot down" missiles in the territory of the temporarily occupied territory of the village of Bilorichenskyi, Luhansk Region. OSINT experts confirmed the location of the fall of missile debris.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 24, a spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces, Colonel Yurii Ihnat, said that the aggressor country russia has several air defense systems that, in theory, can shoot down American ATACMS ballistic missiles.

On October 20, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksii Danilov announced that Ukraine would be receiving ATACMS missiles until the liberation of its territory.