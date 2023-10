During the shelling by russians of the territory of the Kherson Region, two civilian people were killed, including a 13-year-old teenager, four more were wounded.

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin stated this.

Last day, the russians fired on the Kherson Region 51 times. 365 shells were fired from mortars, artillery, Grads, tanks, aviation and UAVs. Over the past day, the invaders attacked the Kherson Region from aviation 8 times, 35 guided bombs were fired at the peaceful population of the right bank.

Shelling was carried out, in particular, on residential neighborhoods. Two people were killed there, and another 4 were injured.

Among the victims is a 13-year-old boy who suffered serious injuries and died before doctors arrived.

Two more men were injured. A 43-year-old man has a through wound to his shoulder, and a 35-year-old man has eye damage and shrapnel wounds to his face, both also have mine-explosive injuries and concussion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the morning of October 25, the russian occupiers dropped an aviation bomb on the city of Beryslav in the Kherson Region, as a result of which a local resident was killed there.

Entry to 23 settlements of the Kherson Region was closed for civilians, in which mandatory evacuation of children was announced.