New U.S. House of Representatives speaker supports aid to Ukraine, but "under certain conditions"

The new speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, said that he is open to negotiations on providing aid to Ukraine, but "under certain conditions," reports NBC.

"We want accountability, and we want the White House to have clear goals. But we're going to have those discussions. It's going to be very productive," he said.

Asked if he supports increasing aid to Ukraine, Johnson said, "We will have conditions for this, which we are working on."

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the U.S. House of Representatives, after several weeks of attempts, on Wednesday, October 25, elected a new speaker - a representative of the Republican majority and a supporter of former President Donald Trump, Mike Johnson. He is known for his support of former U.S. President Donald Trump, who endorsed his candidacy. He led the legal defense of Trump during his impeachment in the House of Representatives and asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

In particular, the politician voted only for the provision of Lend-Lease to Ukraine and consistently supported initiatives to reduce aid to Kyiv.

U.S. media previously reported that Joe Biden plans to submit a funding request to Congress that would include USD 60 billion for Ukraine, along with other aid aimed at Israel, totaling USD 100 billion.